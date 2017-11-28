Child killed in I-40 accident Nov. 24

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Authorities say a 10-year-old child was fatally injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40 east of Williams Nov. 24.

Trooper Kameron Lee says the child was fatally injured when an eastbound SUV towing a trailer collided with a tractor-trailer rig and rolled off the highway about 10 miles east of Williams early Friday morning.

Lee says the Department of Public Safety's investigation continues but that preliminary information indicates that the collision occurred when the big rig rear-ended the SUV.

Lee also says additional information about the victim and circumstances of the wreck are not immediately available.

The wreck occurred at 4 a.m. and closed a four-mile stretch of the eastbound lanes for several hours. Westbound lanes were unaffected.