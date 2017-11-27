High wind warning in northern Arizona for Nov. 27

Photo by Williams-Grand Canyon News.
High Wind Warning in effect Monday, Nov. 27 from 11 AM until 6 PM for portions of Coconino and Navajo Counties. Wind Advisory for much of the remainder of northern Arizona. The National Weather Service advises securing any loose items outside and prepare for hazardous driving conditions.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.