Williams 911: week of November 22

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle/persons on Fourth Street and Grant Avenue, a woman was arrested for a warrant;

• Officers responded to an upset customer at a local hotel;

• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;

• Officers took a report of theft of items from a local restaurant;

• Officers responded to a noise complaint on First Street;

• Officers responded with the Fire Department to a fire alarm at a local hotel;

• Officers took a report of barking dogs on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to a suspicious person at Love’s;

• Officers took a private property accident at Love’s;

• Officers responded to a 911 hang up call at a local hotel;

• Officers arrested a man for extreme DUI on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers took a report of lost property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to a domestic call on Parkway;

• Officers responded to a non-injury accident on Pine Avenue and Route 66;

• Officers took a trespass report at Safeway;

• Officers responded to domestic call on Morse Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers took a report of runaway on Second Street;

• Officers responded to a child locked in car on Meade Avenue, officers opened the vehicle.

• Officers responded to a trespass at Safeway, the person was removed;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sixth Street;

• Officers responded to suspicious people on Grand Canyon Boulevard, transients were removed from the area;

• Officers responded to suspicious people at a local restaurant, transients were removed from the area.

• Officers arrested a man for two felony warrants on Fifth Street;

• Officers took a report of auto burglary that occurred two months prior at a local hotel;

• Officers took a report of threats on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to loitering at Safeway;

• Officers responded to a man lying on the railroad tracks near the cemetery, no one was found in the area;

• Officers arrested a male for possession of drug paraphernalia and being a sex offender near a school on 9th and Sherman.

• Officers arrested a girl for underage consumption and an open container on Sherman Avenue;



• Officers responded to a man with a baseball bat hidden in his jacket at a local restaurant, officers found the man had mental issues and the bat was confiscated;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;

• Officers responded to javelina in a resident’s yard, the resident was scared;

• Officers responded to a juvenile issue on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to a public assist at Bearizona;

• Officers assisted with a funeral escort;

• Officers responded to a vehicle running in the Safeway parking lot, officers found two tourist resting from driving;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Lewis Avenue;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Hancock Avenue;

• Officers took a criminal damage report on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at Love’s;

• Officers responded to public assist on Franklin Avenue; and

• Officers issued 12 citations and gave out 37 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.