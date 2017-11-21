Whats going on? Budget Host Inn remodeling, creating a breakfast room

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — JMZ Excavating was observed wreaking havoc to the Budget Host Inn this week.

The wrecking crew was seen demolishing the A-frame front office portion of the motel.

According to owner Mahesh Patel, plans are to rebuild and modernize the office area and create a breakfast room for motel customers. Patel said she hopes to have the remodeled office and breakfast addition finished before the end of the year.

The project:

Hotel: A remodeled office with modern equipment.

Restaurant: A breakfast nook for motel patrons.

Location:

642 E Route 66, Williams. Near the intersection of E. Route 66 and N. Locust Street.