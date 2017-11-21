'Turkey Hunters Care' provides Thanksgiving turkeys

The National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) East Valley Toms Chapter handed out 25 turkeys to families in need in Williams at Williams Fire Station #2 Nov. 18. NWTF held raffles to help raise money for hunting heritage, wildlife conservation, youth camps and education and to fund free raffle items for children at NWTF's annual fundraising banquet.
