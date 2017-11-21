'Toys for Kids' pick-up and drop off available

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Lions Club will provide toys and gifts for less-fortunate children in the Williams area once again this year.

This tradition has been supported by both businesses and citizens of Williams for more than 50 years. Last year, the Toys For Kids Project provided toys and gifts to 198 children in the Williams area. The Lions Club expects to serve at least that many or more children again this year.

National Bank of Arizona, North Country Health Care Center of Williams, Old Trails True Value, and the Williams Ranger District Office provide delivery stations for collection of toys. The Williams Police Department will assist Lions Club members in the delivery of toys.

Those wanting to donate can pick-up a card at one of the locations listed. The card indicates the age of a needy child in our area. An appropriate gift can then be purchased for the indicated boy or girl. The gift and card are then returned to the same location.

Williams Lions Club members will collect these gifts and wrap them. All gifts need to be returned to the location by Dec. 15.