Region in brief: week of Nov. 22

Flagstaff Snowbowl opens Nov. 21

FLAGSTAFF — The Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff opened for its 80th season Nov. 21. Agassiz Lodge restaurant and bar will be open serving breakfast burritos and lunch. Lift tickets will be sold at Agassiz Sport Shop. Passes can be picked up at both the lower level of Agassiz Lodge and Guest Services in Hart Prairie Lodge. Equipment Rental and Guest Services will be offered from Hart Prairie Lodge. More information is available at www.snowbowl.ski/snow-report.

Hopi Tribe elects new chairman, vice chair

PHOENIX — On Nov. 17, Timothy L. Nuvangyaoma carried 969 votes for the title of chairman of the Hopi Tribe. Clark W. Tenakhongva had 949 votes beating out Lamar Keevama for vice chairman of the Hopi Tribe. Nuvangyaoma and Tenakhongva are both former DJs at KUYI Hopi Radio. The new chairman and vice chairman will take the oath of office Dec. 1