Lady Vikes volleyball players receive regional honors

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) recently announced the 2017 regional award winners.

Several Williams Vikings volleyball players were recognized for their talents by the 1A Central Region.

Destinee Pennington was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year. Tori Maebe was selected to the All-Region 1st Team as a hitter/middle blocker and Madi Olson was selected All-Region 1st Team as a setter.

Rylie Heap and Anna Chaney were selected to the All-Region 2nd Team as hitter/middle blockers.

Honorable Mentions included Maegen Ford, Maddie Jensen and Paige Kmetz.

Pennington had 291 digs in the season. Maebe led the team with 20 blocks and 132 kills. Olson had 36 serving aces and 124 digs.

Heap had 196 digs and 52 serving aces. Chaney led the team with 54 serving aces and 114 kills.

The Lady Vikes made it to the first round of the state playoffs Nov. 3 but lost in three sets to Shonto Prep. The Lady Vikes finished the season 15-7.