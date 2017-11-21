Community calendar: week of Nov. 22

8th annual Advent Concert Series

The Advent Concert Series at St. John's Church (corners of Grant and 2nd Streets) begins Nov. 26 with Flagstaff harpist, Carolyn Bame. All concerts are free and the entire community. The second concert will be Dec. 3 called Lessons and Carols. It will feature the choir, local musicians and be an ecumenical service with local pastors participating. The third concert is December 10 and will feature Kerry-Lynn Moede singing Christmas favorites, and pianist Billie Jene Watt (piano) and Beth LaGro (flute, piano) playing Christmas and classical favorites. The final concert is December 17 and will bring us the sounds of Hawaii and Christmas by musicians George (Keoki) and Nancy Sereno. Each concert begins at 4 p.m. and is followed by refreshments and a time to mee with the musicians.

Little League board members sought

The Williams Little League is seeking board members for the 2017-2018 season. Current vacancies include treasurer and player agent. Anyon interested is invited to attend a meeting Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m., location TBA. More information can be found by contacting Cindy Sutton at (928) 635-5272.

Transfer station closed Nov. 23 and 24

The transfer station will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. It will also be closed Nov. 23 and 24. Business routes will have normal pickup but no residential routes will operate in observance of Thanksgiving. North and south side residential recycling will be picked up Nov. 22. More information is available from Jeff Pettit at (928) 607-0869.

VFW Raffle Nov. 25

THe VFW Auxiliary Fall Raffle takes place Nov. 25 before the parade with a theme of Beauty and the Beast. The beauty portion is a basket filled with gift certificates for a beauty treatment valued at $230. The beast portion is a Stihl Chainsaw. Winner takes both. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. More information is available by contacting auxiliary members or by calling (928) 225-0931 for tickets.

Christmas Cookie Corral fundraiser Dec. 2

The Williams Alliance for the Arts will host a Christmas Cookie Corral fundraiser Dec. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at its office, located in the Canyon Vista building, 117 W. Route 66, Suite 190. Christmas cookies and candies will be available to purchase for $8 a pound. The Alliance is also accepting donations of cookies and other Christmas treats. Bring treats to the WAFTA office on Dec. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. or Dec. 2 after 10 a.m.

All proceeds will go to support Williams Alliance for the Arts and its efforts to bring arts activities to our schools and community.



Attendees at the Cookie Corral will also be able to purchase tickets to win a decorated music chair, the winner of which will be drawn at the winter concert at WEMS on Dec. 6. More information can be found by calling (928) 351-7665.

Community invited to Christmas Nativity Pageant

Those interested in being involved in the production of the Christmas Natvity Pageant can attend the first meeting Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Babbitt-Polson Stage in Williams.

All are invited to the Nativity Pageant, which takes place Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Babbitt-Polson Stage, 200 W. Railroad Ave.

American Legion Robert Fulton Post 57 hosting early bird dinner Dec. 9

The American Legion Robert Fulton Post 57 in Ash Fork will host an early bird dinner for members Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. Dinner is free for members and $10 for non-eligible spouses. RSVP by Dec. 6 by calling (928) 637-2254.

ESA seeking addresses for local service men and women

Epsilon Sigma Alpha is once again seeking addresses for local men and women serving in the military. ESA members plan to pack boxes Nov. 27 and must received updated addresses prior to that date. ESA requests poeple call in to confirm addresses even if it has not changed since last year. More information can be found by calling Dorothy Miller at (928) 635-4330 or Vicki Andros at (928) 635-1420.

Support your local booster clubs

Williams High School and Williams Elementary -Middle school booster clubs are asking for the public's support. Booster clubs support the schools extracurricular activities, athletic activities, teams, students and athletes. Member fees are: $25/per individual, $15/WUSD employee and $10/student

Everyone who joins gets a booster club T-shirt. More information is available from Williamsboosters@gmail.com

VFW Auxiliary selling fall center pieces

The Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 Auxiliary is selling fall center pieces made with silk flowers in baskets, vases and etc., no two are alike. Look for flyers around town for locations and times of selling.

More information is available by calling (928) 606-9001 or (928) 225-0931.

Annual coat drive starts Oct. 1

The annual coat drive started Oct. 1. Anyone who has coats they no longer use can donate them to be used by someone in need. Ogden Cleaners cleans them for the Kiwanis Club and then are given out to those in need by the food pantry. Slightly used blankets also are accepted. Drop of items at the Rec Center and Williams Reality or more information is available by calling (928) 635-4393.

Historic photos of Williams businesses needed

The Williams Historic Photo Project is looking for old photos of local business buildings. They are interested in both exterior and interior views to add to their archives. Photos can either be donated, or scanned and returned. Anyone with photos to share can bring them to the Williams Public Library or call Andrea Dunn at (928) 635-2263.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff needs volunteers

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff school based mentoring program at Williams needs volunteers and students in Williams.

Volunteers must be 16 years or older, be available to meet at WEMS two hours a week. Students must be enrolled in first through fifth grade and be able to meet two hours after school each week.

More information is available by calling (928) 774- 0649 or visiting www.flagstaffbigs.org.

Salvation Army Assistance

The Salvation Army provides rent and utility assistance to residents of Williams, Valle, Ash Fork and Seligman. Those needing housing assistance or utilities help can call for an appointment with Patricia Helgeson at (928) 221-3577.

CodeRED alerts

CodeRED is a free emergency notification service provided to all residents within Williams and Coconino County. Recipients are notified of emergencies and general notifications through phone calls, texts messages, emails and social media. More information and to enroll is available at www.williamsaz.gov under CodeRED.

SAVE-MTR teams up with Amazon Smile to help animals in need

Amazon Smile is a simple and automatic way for people to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost to the person. Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to SAVE-MTR if you go to Amazon Smile and follow directions on how to create the account. When asked to choose your charity type, type in SAVE-MTR and you will automatically be directed to the site.