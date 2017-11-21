Choir and local musicians headline St. John’s second Advent concert

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church invites everyone to its second free Advent Concert Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. The concert program, Lessons and Carols, will include area pastors as they present Biblical lessons, and the carols will feature a choir and local musicians as they present many traditional Christmas songs.



This concert program is part of the 8th Annual Advent Concert Series that St. John’s began in 2009. This year, the choir under the direction of George Albers will feature a beautiful, new Christmas work by Stan Pethel and also a lively old carol, Past Three a Clock, along with many other Christmas favorites.



The concert will also include solos by George Albers (tenor) and Kerry-Lynn Moede (alto), and two violin duets performed by Dindy Harbeson and Patty Williams. The soloists and choir will be accompanied by Beth LaGro.



After the Lessons and Carols, all are invited to stay for refreshments in Walker Hall, and to meet with the pastors and musicians.



St. John’s is located at 202 Grant Street (at the corner of Grant and Second Streets) in Williams, Arizona.