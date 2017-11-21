Carol Glassburn receives lifetime achievement award from governor

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On Nov. 2, longtime Williams resident Carol Glassburn was honored by Gov. Doug Ducey with a lifetime achievement award for having exemplified the ideals of service for more than 25 years.

Glassburn was acknowledged with the award for her volunteer and service work in the Williams community.

She accepted the award at the 16th annual Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards ceremony in Glendale. She was accompanied by Coconino County Supervisor Matt Ryan, Donna Liddle, Doc and Jody Wurgler, George and Jan Bardwell and Carol West.

“Carol has always had a knack for understanding community needs and an understanding of how to bring people together for those in need. This lifetime award by the governor is well deserved,” Ryan said.

A statewide panel of judges recommended the award recipients, which were announced in April.



Glassburn has been involved in nearly every project in town over the years.

Glassburn has been active in Kiwanis since 1991, and in 2016 received the ‘Kiwanian of the Century.’ For over 13 years she served as the chairperson for the Kiwanis Community Holiday Dinner.

She also co-chaired the Kiwanis children’s pajamas/books donation program and collected 634 children's book and pairs of new, warm pajamas for the community.

Glassburn founded and served as chairperson for the Ambassador Volunteer Committee for the Williams-Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce for over 24 years. She received the Arizona Chamber Executives Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award for this service.

Glassburn formed a non-profit corporation — Williams Needs an Angel Committee in 2005. The committee raised $200,000 in donations to build a new playground for the Williams Elementary-Middle School and the children of the community. She received the Governor's Pride Award in 2006.

The committee also hosted an auction and raised $15,000 for the families of five local youth killed in a car accident in 2007.

For 12 years, Glassburn served as chairperson for the Williams Parks and Recreation commission and served as a commissioner for Coconino County Parks and Recreation. She helped obtain funding for a $2 million upgrade for Cataract Lake Park.

Glassburn has been a member of Rotary for eight years.

For the last 24 years, she has been the chairperson for Williams Clean and Beautiful, which hosts two clean-up days in Williams per year. To date the group has collected 225,810 or 113 tons of e-waste.

For 10 years, Glassburn was a volunteer fire instructor for Arizona Wildfire Academy in Prescott and other rural Arizona fire departments.

She has been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 13 years and part of the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign for 10 years.

Throughout the years, Glassburn has served on numerous committees, including the Northern Arizona Council of Governments, APS Focused Future, the Forest Service Travel Management Plan, the Williams Cemetery, the Williams Food Bank and Main Street America.

“For 25 years she has led numerous volunteers to accomplish projects and improvements to the community of Williams," the nomination letter for the governor's award read. "Carol is clearly an outstanding professional, mentor, teacher, and organizer for the community of Williams."

The letter also acknowledged how Glassburn recognizes the importance of volunteerism and is always reaching out to help those in need. She continually strives to clean up the community with the Williams Clean and Beautiful program by making the community aesthetically appealing.

Glassburn had a dream of building a downtown park on Railroad Avenue in Williams. She spent 25 years raising money to develop the vacant, weedy land on the east end of town. The area was cleared to create pocket parks, railroad displays, train cars, armadas, interpretive displays, a parking lot and landscaping.”

In 2006, the city of Williams honored Glassburn by dedicating the park in her name.

