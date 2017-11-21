Business Beat: new owner opens doors at Salon at 614

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Renee Hatch has set up shop as the new owner of Salon at 614.

“I love Williams and when Kristina put it up for sale, we came up to check it out,” she said. “I realized it was meant to be.”

Hatch and her husband are in the process of moving from San Tan Valley to Williams.

Hatch began her salon career in 2005 while working in Clarkdale/Cottonwood. She gained experience with men’s, women’s and children’s hair cuts.

Hatch said she plans to provide hair cuts for everyone and provides perms, colors, highlights, styling and waxing.

Hatch takes walk-ins and appointments. Her winter hours are Tues. through Thurs. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday 9 to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made at (928) 301-4873.

The Salon at 614 is located near Safeway at 614 W. Grant Ave. in Williams.