Williams Fire big buck winners

Williams Fire Department congratulates a father and son duo for taking first and second place in their big buck contest. Kolby Payne took first place and won a $400 gift card to Ruffs Sporting Goods. Lee Payne took second place and won a chainsaw donated by Old Trails True Value.
