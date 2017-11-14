Williams Fire big buck winners

Kolby Payne and Lee Payne took first and second place for the big buck contest.

Photo/Williams Fire Department

  • Originally Published: November 14, 2017 10:52 a.m.

    • Williams Fire Department congratulates a father and son duo for taking first and second place in their big buck contest. Kolby Payne took first place and won a $400 gift card to Ruffs Sporting Goods. Lee Payne took second place and won a chainsaw donated by Old Trails True Value.

