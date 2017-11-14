Williams 911: week of November 15

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -
• Officers arrested a man for violating court order and trespassing on Rodeo Rd;
• Officers removed a panhandler at Circle K;
• Officers responded to juvenile issue on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers took report of burglary at the Zip Line shack on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers arrested a man for driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 66;
• Officers responded to Santa Fe Dam for a small wildland fire;
• Officers removed an intoxicated man from a business on Route 66;
• Officers responded to several 911 hang ups at Safeway;
• Officers arrested a man for indecent exposure on Rodeo Road;
• Officers took a criminal damage report on Stockmens Road;
• Officers arrested a man for theft after he left a local restaurant without paying;
• Officers took in found property on Taber Street;
• Officers responded to report of a prowler on Grand Canyon Boulevard but found no one in area;
• Officers investigated non-injury accident at 4th Street and Route 66;
• Officers assisted Life Line at local hotel;
• Officers responded to an attempted suicide on Rogers Avenue;
• Officers investigated non-injury accident on 2nd Street and Route 66;
• Officers took a threats report on Rogers Avenue;
• Officers arrested a man for a valid warrant on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to a man banging on truck doors at Love’s. The man was found high on narcotics and was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by Life Line;
• Officers responded to a fight at Love’s but suspects were gone upon arrival;
• Officers arrested a man for driving on a revoked license on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took a report of failure to return rental property;
• Officers responded to a trespass report on 5th Street;
• Officers arrested a man for driving under the influence at 7th Street and Cataract Lake Road;
• Officers responded to a noise complaint on Lewis Street;
• Officers took s report of fraud/forgery from local business on Route 66.
• Officers took report of a possible violation of a court order on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to illegal parking on Route 66;
• Officers conducted a welfare check on Edison Ave. as part of the senior welfare check program;
• Officers responded to a suspicious person on Railroad Ave. next to the Justice Center;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Life Line on 10th Street;
• Officers conducted a welfare check on 9th Street A man was found on the floor and assisted with Life Line;
• Officers took report of a private property accident at a local hotel;
• Officers assisted Life Line on Grant Avenue;
• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;
• Officers took report of a private property accident on Route 66;
• Officers took in found property on McPherson Avenue;
• Officers took a report of lost property at Safeway;
Officers issued 16 citations and gave out 33 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
