Region in brief: week of Nov. 15

Supervisors update Winter Parking Ordinance in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF — The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Nov. 7 to approve a Winter Parking Ordinance. The new ordinance requires parking restrictions from county maintained rights-of-way during snow season and for the enforcement of parking restrictions either by citation or towing. Between Nov. 1 – April 1 of each year, motor vehicles must be kept clear of county maintained rights of way. Any vehicle parked in such prohibited areas reserves the right to be cited or towed at the owner’s expense (not less than $200) due to the possibility of threatening the health or welfare of County residents.

Ducey mulls upgrading aging rest stops

PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey suggests looking into commercializing rest stops to include Starbucks coffee shops, Cracker Barrel restaurants and perhaps even AM/PM gas stations. To do this Ducey needs a waiver from Elaine Chao, secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, from a 1950s- era law that forbids such commercial operations on highways built with federal dollars. Ducey said other states have provided “better, safe, more modern rest stops’’ with these public-private partnerships. Read more at about aging rest stops.

Trump tackles opioid crisis, declares a public health emergency

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump declared a public health emergency on the nation’s opioid crisis last month. The emergency declaration will last 90 days and can be renewed.

More than 33,000 people died from opioid overdoes in 2015, according to the Department of Health and Human Service. Around, 12.5 million people misused prescription opioids; drug overdose deaths are the leading cause of injury death in the United States. Prescription opioids can be used to treat moderate-to-severe pain and are often prescribed following surgery or injury, or for health conditions such as cancer, according to the CDC. In June, Gov. Doug Ducey declared a health emergency on the opioid crisis.

Game and Fish ask hunters to save tracking collars

PHOENIX — Arizona Game and Fish is encouraging hunters harvesting a big game animal affixed with a GPS or VHF tracking collar to return the collar undamaged to any department office. Harvesting a collared animal is legal. The department relies on data that the collars provide in making science-based decisions that help determine the most effective wildlife management practices. The stored data can include an animal’s behaviors, movement patterns and frequency, individual and group dynamics, home-range size and more. Hunters are asked to report the date and location of their harvest when returning an undamaged collar to any department office. More information is available at (602) 942-3000.



First Starbucks opens on Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK — Following a remodel, Yá’át’ééh, Bashas’ Diné Market in Window Rock is now home to the first Starbucks on the Navajo Nation. Starbucks Manager Sasha Gilmore is fluent in Navajo, and her team is busy serving customized creations from the iconic coffee brand for the Navajo Nation’s coffee and tea aficionados. The Diné Market also features Navajo Artwork showcasing the talent of local artists, an Organic food selection and new shelf tags to help identify healthier food options. More information at nhonews.com - First Starbucks opens on Navajo Nation.