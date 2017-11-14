Obituary: Kenneth Wayne Davis

Kenneth Wayne Davis, 78, passed away Nov. 9 in Chino Valley, Arizona. Kenneth was born in Larned, Kansas July 24, 1939 to Virgil and Ella Marie Davis. He graduated from Ash Fork High School in Ash Fork, Arizona, in 1958. He was a gifted athlete, active in all sports.

After graduation, Kenneth joined the Army National Guard and was a member of the Ash Fork Volunteer Fire Department. He worked at Zettler’s Market for more than 40 years. This is where most people knew Kenny. Kenneth loved to hunt and fish, and bowling became his favorite sport.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sally. He is also survived by his daughter Stephanie Nichols, granddaughters Jamie (Marcy), Tylar (Thomas) and Allie (Fabian), as well as his stepfather Pete Castro and siblings David (Teenie), Carolyn (Gerald), Lorraine (Andy), Marie (George), Annette (Sonny) and great-grandchildren Braelynn and Aiden, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Kenneth was preceeded in death by his parents, brothers Virgil, Russell and Pete Jr., and sisters Wilemina and Shirley.

He will be missed and always loved. He was a wonderful husband, father and papa. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at Settler’s Cemetery in Ash Fork. A celebration of life and reception will follow at 1 p.m. at the Ash Fork Fire Station.