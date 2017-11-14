Letter: Residents urged to say 'no' to new GC fee

To the Editor:

In view of the proposed $70 entrance fee at Grand Canyon, I urge each and everyone in Williams to contact the park service with your opinion. Your livelihood depends on this. I sent the following opinion:

This is an extremely shortsighted proposal that will be at least harmful, if not devastating to communities bordering on these National Parks. Although it is understood that the need for additional funding is great, we feel that it would be unconscionable to take this route, which will ultimately be on the backs of nearby communities. An admission of $70 will be prohibitive to many families, causing them to bypass these parks. In short, they will go elsewhere causing attendant serious economic and job impacts on communities such as Williams that depend on park visitation to keep their heads above water during the peak tourist season.

We consider Grand Canyon National Park to be essential for our economic well being. Any dip in visitation will have a negative impact on business and jobs. Accordingly, we very strongly urge the park service to act as a good neighbor and abandon this proposal.

Al Richmond

Williams resident