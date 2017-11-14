Letter: Community blessed with turkey dinner

To the Editor:
A heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in putting together the wonderful turkey dinner, held at Young Life Camp this past Sunday. An ecumenical effort of the faith based community of Williams, the dinner was a pleasure, filled with blessings, music and song, with most denominations represented
After everyone present had been fed, we were encouraged to take food home, for ourselves and for our neighbors who could not attend. Meals were packaged up and taken back to St. Agnes Senior Apartments, for their elderly residents. It's a beautiful example of faith in action.
Kathy Schulik,
Williams, Arizona
