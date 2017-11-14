Death Notice: Elaeazar Flamme

Eleazar "Ellie" Zavala Flamme, 84, passed away in Tucson Nov. 8, 2017. Flamme was born March 31, 1933 in Williams.
Viewing: Friday, Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., 5:30 p.m. Rosary at Phoenix Funeral, 1327 E McDowell Rd. in Phoenix.
Service: Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8:30 a.m. at Mass Sacred Heart Church, 1421 S 12th St in Phoenix.
Comments
