20 things to love about winter in Williams

Photo by Williams-Grand Canyon News.
Celebrating the holidays in a small town tradition is what Williams is all about in the winter. Whether it’s participating in the holiday parade, riding the Polar Express, observing animals at Bearizona or giving back by donating items to service members or toys for children, Williams has events to reach the hearts of locals and visitors alike.
This year, community volunteers have organized a community dinner and have raised funds for a new Christmas tree to adorn mainstreet. The lighted tree will be the focal point of the holiday parade and lighting contest.
Local artists and actors are gearing up for the the annual community Christmas pageant. Despite the heavy snow last year, the inaugural play was a highlight for locals and visitors alike.
- The Monument Park lighting ceremony kicks off the holiday season by honoring veterans with a presentation and lighting of thousands of red, white and blue bulbs at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at Monument Park.
- The annual Mountain Village Holiday parade turns the streets of Williams into a magical experience of lights and sounds Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The evening culminates with the lighting of a new community Christmas tree.
- Williams community dinner brings friends and families together to celebrate the holiday season Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Williams Elementary cafeteria.
- Williams Community Christmas pageant brings the talent of Williams together for a traditional Christmas play, carols and more. Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
- Santa’s World of Wonders gives youth a chance to meet Santa and enjoy crafts and games at the Williams Recreation Center Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.
- Williams Holiday Lighting contest pits neighbors and business owners against each other in a competition for the best holiday decorations. Winners will be announced at the holiday parade.
- The American Legion Cordova Post 13 is hosting a Veteran’s Day dinner Nov. 11 at the post. It begins at 6 p.m.
- People can show their support by sending gift boxes to service members Nov. 27. Sigma Alpha Epsilon is organizing Williams volunteers to donate an help pack boxes at 5 p.m. at the Methodist church.
- Children in need can benefit from Operation Christmas Child. Calvary Chapel is collecting shoeboxes for children Nov. 13-20 at 106 S. 9th St. Go to samaritanpurse.org for details.
- Crafters can share their talent and support the SAVE-Meant to Rescue animal shelter at their annual craft fair Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sultana Theater at 301 W. Rt. 66.
- Cookie lovers can rejoice at Williams Alliance for the Arts Cookie Corral Dec. 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Canyon Vista Mall 117 W. Route 66.
- The Williams Unified School District bands and choirs celebrate the season with their annual winter concert Dec. 6 at 6 p.m at Parenteau Auditorium.
- Heritage Charter School joins in the celebration by hosting a Christmas program Dec. 9 from 6 pm. to 8 p.m at the Williams Rodeo Barn.
- People can eat chili and bid on items to help raise funds for the 2018 Canyon Gateway Music Festival. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Williams Senior Center.
- Professional musicians ring in the Christmas season at the Episcopal Church Advent Concert series begins Nov. 26. The series will include musicians each Sunday of the Advent season.
- Donations are being accepted to purchase Rory the Lion to distribute to children at the Williams Community Dinner. Virginia Quinn is collecting the $20 donation and can be reached at (928)635-0677.
- Kiwanis Club is collecting coats for those in need. Coats can be dropped at the Williams Recreation Center.
- Grand Canyon Railway’s Polar Express transports riders to the North Pole where they can visit Santa Claus and his reindeer who will give a present to each boy and girl. The train has departures on select days from November to January. More information is available from thetrain.com.
- Bearizona gives people an opportunities to view wildlife up close and experience a winter wonderland Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15-30, closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The event will have a synchronized light show, story time with Mrs. Claus and meet and greets with select animals. More information is available at bearizona.com.
