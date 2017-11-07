20 things to love about winter in Williams

Celebrating the holidays in a small town tradition is what Williams is all about in the winter. Whether it’s participating in the holiday parade, riding the Polar Express, observing animals at Bearizona or giving back by donating items to service members or toys for children, Williams has events to reach the hearts of locals and visitors alike.

This year, community volunteers have organized a community dinner and have raised funds for a new Christmas tree to adorn mainstreet. The lighted tree will be the focal point of the holiday parade and lighting contest.

Local artists and actors are gearing up for the the annual community Christmas pageant. Despite the heavy snow last year, the inaugural play was a highlight for locals and visitors alike.