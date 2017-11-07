Williams Community Group helps with car upkeep

Photo by Loretta Yerian.
A single women and senior citizens car care clinic was held Nov. 5 at G & M Tires in Williams. The clinic, sponsored by The Williams Neighborhoods group helped around a dozen women and seniors. Volunteers checked oil, brakes, tire pressure, belts, and topped off fluids on vehicles. Coffee and danishes were served while individuals waited.
Comments
