Williams Community Group helps with car upkeep

The Williams Neighborhoods group hosted a women's car care clinic Nov. 5.

Photo by Loretta Yerian.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: November 7, 2017 3:25 p.m.

    • A single women and senior citizens car care clinic was held Nov. 5 at G & M Tires in Williams. The clinic, sponsored by The Williams Neighborhoods group helped around a dozen women and seniors. Volunteers checked oil, brakes, tire pressure, belts, and topped off fluids on vehicles. Coffee and danishes were served while individuals waited.

