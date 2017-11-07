Williams 911: week of November 8

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Cataract Road;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted Life Line at several locations in the city;

• Officers assisted the Fire Department at a local RV park;

• Officers took in found property at a local hotel;

• Officers responded to a speeder on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to an assault and theft at a local hotel;

• Officers responded to a verbal disturbance on Route 66;

• Officers assisted with locating an injured hiker on Bill Williams Mountain;

• Officers assisted a man with getting his highly intoxicated girlfriend back to their hotel room on Route 66;

• Officers took a private property accident report at Love’s;

• Officers arrested a man for driving with a suspended license on Railroad Avenue;



• Officers took a hit and run accident report at Dollar General;

• Officers removed a transient from a business bathroom on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers investigated a non-injury accident at a local RV park;

• Officers took report of missing juvenile on Grand Canyon Boulevard, the juvenile was found by officers;

• Officers took an assault report on Route 66;

• Officers responded to a juvenile issue on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers took a report of an assault that occurred on Third Street and Route 66;



• Officers responded to an alarm at a local hotel;

• Officers responded to an alarm at a local restaurant;

• Officers responded to a sighting of a mountain lion on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers took a report of identity theft;

• Officers conducted a civil stand by on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took a report of lost property for a tourist who lost their ID at Grand Canyon;

• Officers took a report of a hit and run non-injury accident, unknown vehicle struck a parked car on Humboldt Avenue

• Officers took a report of lost property on Route 66;

• Offices responded to a landlord/tenant issue on Edison Avenue; and

• Officers issued eight citations and gave out 27 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.