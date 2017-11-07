What is Williams' senior community up to? See their work at The Gallery in Williams

Artists from St. Agnes apartments display their winter aspen pastels. Artists include Caroline McCaffery, Dale Ellis, Janie Rhodes, Victoria Cahill, Stephanie Chavez, Susan Antonucci, Stefanie Chavez and teacher Bonnie Dent. Dent has shared her art expertise with adults and youth as an outreach for Williams Alliance for the Arts.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: November 7, 2017 3:32 p.m.

    • Artists from St. Agnes apartments recently completed winter aspen pastels. Artist Bonnie Dent has shared her art expertise with adults and youth as an outreach for Williams Alliance for the Arts. The artwork will be on display at The Gallery in Williams throughout November.

