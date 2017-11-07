What is Williams' senior community up to? See their work at The Gallery in Williams

Artists from St. Agnes apartments recently completed winter aspen pastels. Artist Bonnie Dent has shared her art expertise with adults and youth as an outreach for Williams Alliance for the Arts. The artwork will be on display at The Gallery in Williams throughout November.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.