Region in brief

Kaibab Forest begins Christmas tree sales

WILLIAMS — Kaibab National Forest will sell over-the-counter and through-the-mail Christmas tree tags on a first-come, first-served basis for each of its three ranger districts beginning Nov. 16. Permits will be available until they are sold out. More information is available from Kaibab National Forest.

Native Americans recognized at Flag museum

FLAGSTAFF — Each November the museum celebrates the culture and heritage of the indigenous American people. This year, the Museum of Northern Arizona will celebrate Native American Heritage Month by featuring month-long programming designed to engage the community in the culture and heritage of the indigenous people of the Colorado Plateau. New programming will be held Nov. 4, 11, 18, 24 and 25.

Free entrance to parks on Veterans day

GRAND CANYON — On Veterans Day, or any day, honor those that have served and sacrificed for our country with a visit to a national park. The National Park Service invites all visitors to remember our veterans by visiting any National Park Service site for free on Veterans Day weekend, November 11–12.

Free entrance to Bearizona for vets Nov. 11

WILLIAMS — Free admission for Veterans and Active Duty Military Nov. 11 by presenting a military ID or proof of service. USFS proposes reopening GC uranium mining

U.S. Forest Service proposes revisions on 20-year uranium mining ban

GRAND CANYON — The Forest Service released a new set of recommendations for revising the Obama administration’s 20-year ban on uranium mining near the Grand Canyon. This action comes as a response to an executive order from President Donald Trump for all agencies to review any actions that could limit developing energy resources.