Letter: Thank you Williams Fire Dept.

The Williams Volunteer Fire Department conducted the bell service at the celebration of life for my husband. It was a beautiful part of the celebration and one that honored his memory. Thank you, for all you do saving memories, dreams and lives, and we salute you. Volunteers do not necessarily have the time for all they do, they just have the heart.
God Bless you and keep you safe.
Cokie Walker,
Williams resident
