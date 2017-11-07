Letter: new program to help active duty military and veterans in Northern Arizona

A new program to connect Army and Air National Guard soldiers, veterans, retirees and their families with employment and education opportunities has recently been established at the Arizona Army National Guard Camp Navajo in Bellemont, 12 miles west of Flagstaff.



Citizen Soldiers For Life (CSFL) is a nation-wide program designed to build lasting partnerships between employers and community entities and service members and their families.

Although our primary focus is on the National Guard, we’ll also be able to assist other veterans and their dependents with our services. Those services include individual case management, career counseling and job search assistance, resume development, interview preparation, increasing financial literacy, identifying educational benefits and much more. Northern Arizona already has an amazing array of services in place to assist our service members and veterans and I look forward working with these great providers to expand services even further. More information is available at (928) 200-7909 or Leikenberry@afsc.com.

Eric Eikenberry,

Northern Arizona resident