Have livestock and pet needs? Meet your new neighbors at MK Feeds

The Gonzalez family has spent most of their life in the ranching business and now are sharing their expertise with the Williams community by opening a new feed store downtown.

The store has feed for horses, cattle, goats, rabbit, chickens, and grains for pigs and other animals.

“We do have some dog food, and I’m planning to expand that more along with food for cats,” Leah Gonzalez said.

The business also plans to carry vaccinations and medications for animals.

“We know about livestock and its something we love, we also love the people who are into livestock. I look forward to people stopping by to just talk," she said.

Gonzales said the family’s ranching and 4-H background have helped them understand what most people need for livestock.

“We currently have six horses, two cows and my son raises pigs for 4-H,” she said.

Gozalez said she hopes the store will provide easy access for people at its central location, especially in poor weather.

“We really want to provide something good for the locals,” she said.

What they carry: Feed for horses, goats, sheep, pigs, rabbits and dogs. Plans to carry livestock medications.

Location: 417 N. Grand Canyon Boulevard., Williams.

Hours: Open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: More information or special requests is available at (928) 707-1490.