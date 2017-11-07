Donations sought for lions for children

Rory the Lion will be given to each child attending the Williams Community Dinner Dec. 10. Virginia Quinn and Teresa Rodriguez are seeking $20 donations for each stuffed animal. Organizers hope to raise enough money to distribute 250 lions or while supplies last. Quinn, an Avon representative, has organized the fundraiser for 11 years. More information is available from Quinn at (928) 635-0677. Donations can be mailed to Quin at 106 S. 9th St., Williams.