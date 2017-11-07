Community calendar: week of November 8

Holiday Christmas Parade applications available

Applications for the official 2017 Mountain Village Holiday Christmas Parade of Lights are now being accepted. Those interested can contact Pimi Bennett at pimi.bennett@yahoo.com for an application to be emailed to you or you can stop by the Williams-Grand Canyon News office, located at 118 S. 3rd Street to pick up an application. Ask for Connie Hiemenz.

Deadline for turning applications in is Nov. 15. This year's parade will take place on Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. along Historic Route 66 in Williams. Following the parade will be the dedication of the Community Christmas tree located on Route 66 and 2nd Street. More information is available from Connie at (928) 600-0221.

Fun for Seniors improv workshop Nov. 10 and 17

The Williams Senior Center will host a free Improv4Life workshop for ages 55-plus from 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 10 and 17. No experience necessary, just a willingness to play theater games and laugh. More information can be found by calling John Propster at (415) 519-0883 or emailing improv4life@gmail.com.

Transfer station closed Nov. 11, 23 and 24

The transfer station will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. It will also be closed Nov. 23 and 24. Business routes will have normal pickup but no residential routes will operate in observance of Thanksgiving. North and south side residential recycling will be picked up Nov. 22. More information is available from Jeff Pettit at (928) 607-0869.

VFW Raffle Nov. 25

THe VFW Auxiliary Fall Raffle takes place Nov. 25 before the parade with a theme of Beauty and the Beast. The beauty portion is a basket filled with gift certificates for a beauty treatment valued at $230. The beast portion is a Stihl Chainsaw. Winner takes both. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. More information is available by contacting auxiliary members or by calling (928) 225-0931 for tickets.

VFW Wreath-laying ceremony in Monument Park Nov. 11

Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 Auxiliary will have its annual Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony in Monument Park at 5 p.m. Nov. 11. More information can be found by calling (928) 606-9001 or (928) 225-0931.

2017 Veterans Day Dinner Nov. 11

The American Legion Cordova Post No. 13 will host its 2017 Veterans Day dinner Nov. 11 at 425 W. Grant Ave., at 6 p.m. The post is proud to provide dinner at no charge for fellow veterans and their spouses within the Williams community, to respect and honor those who have served our country honorably. Guest of Honor is WWII U.S. Army Corps veteran Walter Olmstead.

Chili fundraiser/auction for Canyon Gateway Festival Nov. 11

The Williams Senior Center will host a chili fundraiser/auction for the Canyon Gateway Festival from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Cost is $5 per person and includes dinner. All proceeds from entry fees and auction will benefit the free Canyon Gateway Festival, which will be held June 8-10, 2018.

Community invited to Christmas Nativity Pageant

Those interested in being involved in the production of the Christmas Natvity Pageant can attend the first meeting Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Babbitt-Polson Stage in Williams.

All are invited to the Nativity Pageant, which takes place Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Babbitt-Polson Stage, 200 W. Railroad Ave.

SAVE-MTR enchilada sale Nov. 22

SAVE-Meant to Rescue 2017 annual enchilada sale is Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Cheese only or cheese and onion. All proceeds go toward the building fund. Pick up and pay at the Sultana Theater.

ESA seeking addresses for local service men and women

Epsilon Sigma Alpha is once again seeking addresses for local men and women serving in the military. ESA members plan to pack boxes Nov. 27 and must received updated addresses prior to that date. ESA requests poeple call in to confirm addresses even if it has not changed since last year. More information can be found by calling Dorothy Miller at (928) 635-4330 or Vicki Andros at (928) 635-1420.

Support your local booster clubs

Williams High School and Williams Elementary -Middle school booster clubs are asking for the public's support. Booster clubs support the schools extracurricular activities, athletic activities, teams, students and athletes. Member fees are: $25/per individual, $15/WUSD employee and $10/student

Everyone who joins gets a booster club T-shirt. More information is available from Williamsboosters@gmail.com

VFW Auxiliary selling fall center pieces

The Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 Auxiliary is selling fall center pieces made with silk flowers in baskets, vases and etc., no two are alike. Look for flyers around town for locations and times of selling.

More information is available by calling (928) 606-9001 or (928) 225-0931.

Annual coat drive starts Oct. 1

The annual coat drive started Oct. 1. Anyone who has coats they no longer use can donate them to be used by someone in need. Ogden Cleaners cleans them for the Kiwanis Club and then are given out to those in need by the food pantry. Slightly used blankets also are accepted. Drop of items at the Rec Center and Williams Reality or more information is available by calling (928) 635-4393.

Historic photos of Williams businesses needed

The Williams Historic Photo Project is looking for old photos of local business buildings. They are interested in both exterior and interior views to add to their archives. Photos can either be donated, or scanned and returned. Anyone with photos to share can bring them to the Williams Public Library or call Andrea Dunn at (928) 635-2263.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff needs volunteers

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff school based mentoring program at Williams needs volunteers and students in Williams.

Volunteers must be 16 years or older, be available to meet at WEMS two hours a week. Students must be enrolled in first through fifth grade and be able to meet two hours after school each week.

Both adults and students must have the desire to be a positive influence in the life of a child or be in need or desire a positive adult role model.

More information is available by calling (928) 774- 0649 or visiting www.flagstaffbigs.org.

Salvation Army Assistance

The Salvation Army provides rent and utility assistance to residents of Williams, Valle, Ash Fork and Seligman. Those needing housing assistance or utilities help can call for an appointment with Patricia Helgeson at (928) 221-3577.

CodeRED alerts

CodeRED is a free emergency notification service provided to all residents within Williams and Coconino County. Recipients are notified of emergencies and general notifications through phone calls, texts messages, emails and social media. More information and to enroll is available at www.williamsaz.gov under CodeRED.

SAVE-MTR teams up with Amazon Smile to help animals in need

Amazon Smile is a simple and automatic way for people to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost to the person. Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to SAVE-MTR if you go to Amazon Smile and follow directions on how to create the account. When asked to choose your charity type, type in SAVE-MTR and you will automatically be directed to the site.

Quit Smoking

Coconino County Health Department has a support group to help those who want to stop smoking. The group meets one hour each week for six weeks. Discounts and and free supplies are available for attendees. A special group for 18-24 year-olds also meets. More information can be found at (928) 679-7266.

Pregnant women and new parent support

North Country Healthcare is offering a Health Start Program for pregnant women and new mothers. A community helath worker works with families to provide development education and information about AHCCCS, WIC and other services. The worker provides emotional/physical support for a new mother. More information can be found at 1(800)508-0292.

Child care providers needed

The Children in My Home program recruits, trains and offers financial assistance for individuals to start a child care business in their home and complete state certification. The program is supported by the United Way and Association for Supportive child Care. More information can be found at (928)714-1716.

SAVE-Meant to Rescue monthly meetings first Wednesday of every month

SAVE-Meant to Rescue monthly meetings take place the first Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at Walker Hall, located next to St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Ave., Williams. All are welcome. More information is available by calling (928) 635-4726 or at www.williampetrescue.com.

Cancer support group

A new cancer support group will start meeting on the first Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Williams Health Care Center, 301 S. Seventh St. The group is open to cancer survivors, the newly diagnosed, those in treatment, caregivers or anyone who would like to encourage people dealing with any form of the disease. More information is available from Dianne Pender at (928) 607-0471 or dpender@tabletoptelephone.com.