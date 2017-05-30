Williams 911: week of May 31

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others)
• Officers arrested a male for extreme DUI on Route 66 and Plum Street;
• Officers responded to fight at Sultana, male arrested for disorderly conduct and assault;
• Officers arrested a male for criminal damage, assault and burglary domestic violence on Fifth Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue;
• Officers took report of accidental broken window on First Street;
• Officers responded to subjects on roof of business on Route 66;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local gas station on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject fled area;
• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;
• Officers responded to possession of marijuana on Rodeo Road, nothing found;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to underage driver at Cataract Lake, subject old enough to drive;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;
• Officers took report of theft and criminal damage on Grant Avenue;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local RV park, subject trespassed;
• Officers responded to trespass on Rodeo Road;
• Officers assisted CPS on Rodeo Road;
• Officers took report of falsely pulling fire alarm at middle school, subject facing charges;
• Officers took threats report on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Yavapai County Sheriff Office with domestic violence case;
• Officers assisted with Grad Night;
• Officers assisted with Eighth grade promotion and high school graduation;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue;
• Officers assisted Fire Department with shed fire on Grant Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers dealt with mental health issue on Grant Avenue;
• Officers took in found property on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to domestic on Boyd Street, suspect fled but identified;
• Officers responded to credit card fraud in progress at Love’s Travel Stop , suspects fled area but are suspects in numerous frauds in state;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers took in found property at local hotel;
• Officers took report of reckless driver at Buckskinner Park from day before, suspect contacted and warned about driving;
• Officers dealt with civil matter on Route 66;
• Officers issued 12 citations and gave out 33 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
