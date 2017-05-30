Students aim for future as health professionals

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Two Williams High School students recently returned from the 2017 Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) State Leadership Conference in Tucson.

Biotechnology students Jorden Pirie and Robert McCluskey qualified for the competition by passing a test prior to the event. At the conference they competed with 43 other students in the field off epidemiology.

“They placed 12th and 13th in the competition out of a class of 45,” said teacher Michael Lee.

HOSA is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Health Science Education (HSE) Division.

According to the HOSA website, the organization has a two-fold mission to promote career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people. HOSA's goal is to encourage all health science instructors and students to join and be actively involved in the HSE-HOSA partnership.

HOSA provides a program of leadership development, motivation, and recognition exclusively for secondary, post-secondary, adult, and collegiate students enrolled in health science education and biomedical science programs or have interests in pursuing careers in health professions.

Since its inception in 1976, HOSA has grown steadily, reaching over 200,000 members through 51 chartered HOSA Associations, American Samoa, Canada, District of Columbia, Germany, Italy, and Puerto Rico.

Lee said any student enrolled in biotechnology or other medical professions is invited to attend the competition.

He said HOSA gives the students opportunities to work with professionals in the student’s area of interest as well as networking with professionals, teachers and other students from around the world.

“HOSA is a service organization, so there are many opportunities for volunteering,” he said.

The mission of HOSA is to enhance the delivery of compassionate, quality health care by providing opportunities for knowledge, skill and leadership development of all health science education students, therefore, helping the student meet the needs of the health care community.