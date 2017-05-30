Pool open, Summer Rec begins June 5

With school behind them and summer before them, children can stay busy this summer while having fun at the Williams Aquatic Center and Summer Rec Program.

The Aquatic Center kicked off the summer with a free swim day May 27, and will offer swim lessons, lap swim and open swim throughout the summer.

“We are actually having a giveaway of a Bearizona car load pass that was donated for our first free swim day,” said Recreation Director Rose Newbold.

The free swim days are supported by donations from groups such as Friends of the Aquatic Center.

The Summer Rec program begins June 5 and continues through July 21 at the Williams Youth Recreation Center, 300 W. Railroad Ave. The Williams Summer Rec Program is for children ages 6-13 and takes place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Newbold said the program is an important asset to Williams youth and parents.

“After close to 25 years this program is still extremely valued by the community and we still have a lot of fun doing it every year,” she said.

Newbold said typically around 85-100 children attend the program each day in the summer.

Children in the program have two swim days and one field trip per week. Transportation for the program is provided through an agreement with Williams School District. Field trips include going to the bowling alley, the movie theater, Cabin Fever laser tag, and Imax in Tusayan.

“Many of our children in town haven’t been to the Grand Canyon and Imax Theatre was gracious enough to give us a free movie up there,” Newbold said. “The movie actually gives them the history and the experience of the Grand Canyon.”

Children can also play basketball, tetherball, badminton, foursquare, use hula-hoops, jump ropes, play board games and go to the skate park.

In addition, the participants can do crafts and play games like bingo. A talent show, luau, pajama day and pets on parade are also planned.

Seven staff members work the Summer Rec Program. Newbold said there are several long time employees returning and some new staff. She said the program offers teachers and students an opportunity to relax.

Additionally, the Civitan Foundation will provide free nutritional lunches and an afternoon snack for Summer Rec Program participants.

Parents can register their children one time and then bring them to the Rec Center five days a week for the seven-week program.

The cost is $5 per day, plus the price of field trips. The total cost for the entire program plus field trips is $202. Multi-child family discounts are available.

Registration packets are available at the Rec Center.

