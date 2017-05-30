Onward and upward: Williams class of 2029 graduates kindergarten

The class of 2029 celebrated kindergarten graduation May 24 at Williams Elementary-Middle School.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

The class of 2029 celebrated kindergarten graduation May 24 at Williams Elementary-Middle School.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: May 30, 2017 5:01 p.m.

    • The class of 2029 celebrated kindergarten graduation May 24 at Williams Elementary-Middle School.

    Photo Gallery

    Kindergarten Promotion 2017

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.