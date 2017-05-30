Editorial: view paper online with help of e-editions

Have you ever read an article online and thought, ‘hmmm, I wonder what that looked like printed in the paper?’

Now you no longer have to wonder!

Williams-Grand Canyon News and the Navajo-Hopi Observer is excited to announce the launch of a new online feature that allows online readers and advertisers to view the complete print edition of the newspaper. Our new ‘e-editions’ allows readers to flip through the pages of the paper, see which stories made front page headlines and get an up-close look at where ads and legal notices were placed.



This is a free service provided as a courtesy to our readers. The e-edition provides an archive of past issues which can be viewed in 3D with the choice of being translated into more than 100 languages.

The websites for each paper is updated every Tuesday. The e-editions for the paper will be posted online Tuesday afternoon.

E-editions are located on the right side of the task bar at the top of the website for Williams News at williamsnews.com, grandcanyonnews.com and nhonews.com. We invite you to check out this new feature and enjoy browsing the pages of every new edition.

