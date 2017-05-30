Community calendar: week of May 31

Star Party June 2

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the City of Williams, will host a Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Glassburn Park, in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the Moon, planets and other celestial objects.

Saturday Market kickoff June 3

The Williams Saturday Market begins June 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Our Mountain Home Gallery at 428 W. Route 66. Homemade, home baked and home grown items are available for sale as well as farm fresh local eggs, produce, honey, baked breads, pastries and jewelry. More information can be found by contacting Mary at (419) 825-5745.

Summer reading program kick off June 7

The Williams Public Library is kicking off its annual summer reading program June 7 at 10 a.m. The six week program is based on a ‘Build a better world’ theme. Angela Hamby will host the program, which includes songs, reading and crafts. The program is geared toward infants and toddlers. More information is available from Andrea at (928) 635-2263.

Free movie night

A free movie night takes place at the Community United Methodist Church, 127 W. Sherman, June 2 at 6:30 p.m. The June movie is “Amazing Grace” with free popcorn, sodas and water available. The event is free and everyone is welcome.

Harvest America simulcast June 11

Harvest America will simulcast messages featuring Greg Laurie June 11 at 6:30 p.m. This is the first time this event will takes place in Williams via a delayed simulcast at Williams Elementary-Middle School, 601 N 7th Street and will feature music by local churches. Greg Laurie presents information and attempts to answer questions including ‘what is the meaning of life?’, ‘is there really a heaven?’ and ‘can I find true happiness.” The event is free and open to the public. More information is available at harvestamerica.com or by calling (928) 635-4692.

WHS 1980-1989 reunion June 23-25

Any WHS Classmates from 1980-1989 are invited to attend the reunion. A meet and greet will take place June 23rd at the Grand Canyon Brewery from 6 p.m. — 10 p.m.. On June 24, a family day and picnic will take place from 11a.m.-2 p.m. at the Willliams Recreation Center. On June 25, an Alumni Party will take place at the Sultana Theater from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. On June 25, a breakfast will take place at Grand Canyon Coffee and Cafe from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.. RSVP by May 31. More informatin can be found by contacting Pimi P. Barrozo- Bennett at (928) 853-7784.

Nation of Patriots arrives July 13

The 2017 Nation of Patriots event will pass through Williams July 13. The Nation of Patriots ride crosses the United States beginning on Memorial Day and ending on Labor Day.

Riders will have a veteran ceremony in Monument Park at 5:30 p.m. and a dinner fundraiser with entertainment at 6 p.m. at Wild West Junction. All monies raised in Arizona will remain in Arizona to help Veteran Families. Last year the group raised over $13,000 and helped five veteran families in Northern Arizona with much needed expenses. Any monetary donation or auction items are appreciated for the event. More information is available by contacting Diana J. Croteau at (928) 637-4646.

VFW summer raffle

The Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 Auxiliary is having its annual summer raffle “Bevy of Booty” Treasure Chest. The chest is valued at over $1,500. Chance for the chest is $5 each or 5 for $20. The chest is on display at different businesses throughout the month of June. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0931.

Zumba class Monday nights

The Williams Lions Club will hold a ‘fun’ raiser Zumba classes every Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Youth Rec Center. June 5 and 12, George will teach Zumba basics for those who have always wanted to try but didn’t know how. June 19, 26 and July 3 will kick up a bit with Megan, an instructor at the Flagstaff YMCA, leading the fun. On July 4, join a flash mob dance in the street at the end of the parade.

Drop ins are welcome, a $5 donation is requested.

Save-Meant to Rescue shoe drive ongoing

SAVE-Meant to Rescue will launch a shoe drive May 1 to June 12 to raise money for its animal rescue and adoption facility. Shoe donations will support Micro-Enterprises in developing nations and reduce what goes into landfills.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Save-MTR. Used or new shoe dropoff locations are: Safeway Food Stores, Old Trails TrueValue, Car Quest, National Bank of Arizona or donation boxes around Williams. More information is available at www.williamspetrescue.com.

Historic photos of Williams businesses needed

The Williams Historic Photo Project is looking for old photos of local business buildings. They are interested in both exterior and interior views to add to their archives. Photos can either be donated, or scanned and returned. Anyone with photos to share can bring them to the Williams Public Library or call Andrea Dunn at (928) 635-2263.

W.A.A.G low cost spay and neuter

The W.A.A.G program provides transportation and pre/post surgery care for cats and dogs. More information is available from flyers located around town or by calling W.A.A.G at (928) 635-2595.

Save-Meant to Rescue yard sale

An annual Awesome Yard Sale for Save-Meant to Rescue will be held June 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williams Senior Center. All proceeds go to rescue animals and for funding of a building.

New location needed for Kiwanis coat drive

The Kiwanis coat drive distribution point is in need of a new location. Kiwanis will continue to collect coats, have them professionally cleaned and deliver them to you. Your organization would store and distribute the coats. This might make a great outreach/charitable project for some organization. More information is available from Kerry-Lynn Moede at jdmoede@aol.com.

Summer Saturday Artwalks

Williams Second Saturday Artwalk season kicks off this month in downtown Williams. The ArtWalk will stretch from Union 76 Auto Care at the west end of town to the new SignCarver.com at the east end. This year’s ArtWalk dates are June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9 and October 14. The Gallery in Williams throws a party, with free food, beverage and live music, and is a good starting point with maps to all ArtWalk locations available. More information is available from Williams Alliance for the Arts at (928) 351-7665.

AYSO Soccer registration open

Youth ages four to 18 are encouraged to sign up for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season that runs from June 11 - Sept. 3. Register at www.eAYSO.org.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Williams Fire Golf Tournament sponsors needed

The annual Williams Fire Department Golf fundraiser is coming June 3. Sponsors and registrants for the event are now being accepted. Contact Jeff Pettit at golf@williamsfireaz.com or (928)607-0869.

Basic Archery clinic

On Aug. 12 Coconino County Parks and Rec will host a Basic Archery Clinic. The clinic takes place at Cureton Park, 601 N. Grand Canyon Blvd. Williams from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn the basics of bows and arrows using equipment specifically designed for the beginning archer. No previous archery experience necessary. All archery equipment is provided. The cost is $34 for adults and $20 for youth ages eight and older. Participants must bring a lunch. Water bottle and sunscreen are recommended. More information or to register visit coconino.az.gov/RecPrograms.

Salvation Army Assistance

The Salvation Army provides rent and utility assistance to residents of Williams, Valle, Ash Fork and Seligman. Those needing housing assistance or utilities help can call for an appointment with Patricia Helgeson at (928) 221-3577.

Kiwanis Club seeking vendors

The Kiwanis Club’s Gateway to the Grand Canyon Arts and Craft Fair is seeking vendors. This event is a major fundraising effort by the Kiwanis in order to sponsor activities for the youth of Williams. More information is available from Judith at (928) 635-9028 or Harry at (928) 635-1441.

CodeRED alerts

CodeRED is a free emergency notification service provided to all residents within Williams and Coconino County. Recipients are notified of emergencies and general notifications through phone calls, texts messages, emails and social media. More information and to enroll is available at www.williamsaz.gov under CodeRED.

SAVE-MTR teams up with Amazon Smile to help animals in need

Amazon Smile is a simple and automatic way for people to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost to the person. Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to SAVE-MTR if you go to Amazon Smile and follow directions on how to create the account. When asked to choose your charity type, type in SAVE-MTR and you will automatically be directed to the site.

Quit Smoking

Coconino County Health Department has a support group to help those who want to stop smoking. The group meets one hour each week for six weeks. Discounts and and free supplies are available for attendees. A special group for 18-24 year-olds also meets. More information can be found at (928) 679-7266.

Pregnant women and new parent support

North Country Healthcare is offering a Health Start Program for pregnant women and new mothers. A community helath worker works with families to provide development education and information about AHCCCS, WIC and other services. The worker provides emotional/physical support for a new mother. More information can be found at 1(800)508-0292.

Child care providers needed

The Children in My Home program recruits, trains and offers financial assistance for individuals to start a child care business in their home and complete state certification. The program is supported by the United Way and Association for Supportive child Care. More information can be found at (928)714-1716.

Big Brothers Big Sisters in Williams needs adults

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff is once again matching student “littles” with adult “bigs” in Williams. The group meets every Thursday at Williams Elementary-Middle School from 3:45-5:45 p.m. Students are waiting to be matched with an adult. More information is available from Laurel Clohessy at laurel@bbbsf.com or (928) 774-0649 ext 212.

SAVE-Meant to Rescue monthly meetings first Wednesday of every month

SAVE-Meant to Rescue monthly meetings take place the first Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at Walker Hall, located next to St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Ave., Williams. All are welcome.

More information is available by calling (928) 635-4726 or at www.williampetrescue.com.

Cancer support group

A new cancer support group will start meeting on the first Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Williams Health Care Center, 301 S. Seventh St. The group is open to cancer survivors, the newly diagnosed, those in treatment, caregivers or anyone who would like to encourage people dealing with any form of the disease. More information is available from Dianne Pender at (928) 607-0471 or dpender@tabletoptelephone.com.

VFW Ladies Auxiliary accepting new members

The Matthew James Broehm Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12128 in Williams is seeking new members for the Ladies Auxiliary. Current members of another post are welcome to transfer. New members must have served in a foreign war or qualify through eligible family members. The post meets every second Thursday of the month at 117 W. Route 66, Suite 190 in Williams. More information is available from Rose Yaw at (928) 635-4775.