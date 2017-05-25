Two events honor vets this Memorial Day weekend

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Williams residents and visitors have several opportunities to honor veterans this Memorial Day weekend with a community celebration and memorial service.
The Matthew J. Broehm VFW Post 12128 and the America Legion Cordova Post 13 are hosting a wreath laying and a flag ceremony with rifle squad at Monument Park Sunday, May 28 at 1 p.m.
The following day, May 29 – Memorial Day, the American Legion Cordova Post 13 is putting on a memorial service at the Williams cemetery at 11 a.m.
“There will be several speakers including Perico Avila’s son, Federico, at the ceremony,” said organizer Rodger Ely referring to the long-time Legion member who passed away last year. The ceremony will take place at the cross of the Unknown Soldier at the Williams Cemetery.
