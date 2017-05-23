Williams High School honors athletes at spring awards banquet

Williams High School softball player Jaden Alvarado was recently named to the 2017 Arizona Interscholastic Association 1A All-Conference First Team. Alvarado was also selected as the 1A All-Region Player of the Year.

Alvarado made the All-Conference list and joins several other Vikings on the 1A All-Region teams. Jazlyn Romero, Destinee Pennington and Rylie Heap were selected the 1A All-Region First Team as position players and Carli Grantham was selected to the team as a pitcher.

Following voting by teammates, Alvarado was selected as Williams High School Most Valuable Player. Romero was selected as Offensive Player of the Year, Grantham was selected as Defensive Player of the Year and Maddie Jensen was selected as Most Improved Player.

Jensen, Nayeli Salceda and Amaryssa Orozco were selected to the 1A All-Region Second Team as position players. Anna Chaney and Maegan Ford were given honorable mentions.

Alvarado, a catcher, had a .672 batting average in 19 games played. She had 39 hits and 40 runs which included five doubles, three triples and two homeruns. She had 43 RBIs.

Romero had a .368 batting average witch 25 hits, 27 runs in 19 games played. She had 44 RBIs, three doubles, two triples and five homeruns this season.

Pennington hit .271 with 16 hits, 28 runs and two doubles. She had 18 RBIs. Heap had a .385 batting average with 20 hits and 26 runs.

Grantham pitched 133 innings with a 14-5 win-loss record. She batted .415 with 27 hits, 26 runs and 36 RBIs. She had three doubles and two triples this season.

Viking baseball player Zack Perkins was named 1A All-Region Defensive Player of the Year. Pitcher Frankie Kramer and position players Daniel Lopez and Christian Ramirez were named 1A All-Region First Team, position players Carsten Brinkworth, Tate Grantham, and Payce Mortensen were named 1A All-Region Second Team, and Quinn Howell received honorable mention as a position player.

After voting by teammates, Ramirez was selected as Williams High School Most Valuable Player. Perkins was selected as Offensive Player of the Year, Mortensen was selected as Defensive Player of the Year and Alex Howell was selected as Most Improved Player.

Perkins had 69 put outs and 10 assists this season and had a .443 batting average in 24 games played.

Kramer had a 2.42 ERA in five starts this season. Lopez has a .324 batting average with two doubles, a triple and one homerun. He had 16 RBIs, 23 hits and 25 runs in 84 plate appearances. Ramirez was on the disabled list for half of the season but had a .258 batting average with one double. He had nine RBIs, eight hits and seven runs in 11 games played.

Of the players playing more than 20 varsity games this season, Grantham had a .362 batting average, followed by Brinkworth at .286, and Howell at .236.

Viking coach Johnny Hatcher was selected as 1A All-Region Baseball Coach of the Year and Lady Vikes coach Travis Grantham was selected as 1A All-Region Softball Coach of the Year.

Ash Fork

Lady Spartan Lauren Hume was selected to the 1A All-Region First Team as a position player. Karen Canela made the 1A All-Region Second Team as a position player and Celesta Ayala and Jasmine Ayala were given honorable mentions.

Spartan Lucas Escobedo was selected to the 1A All-Conference Second Team as a position player. Escobedo joined with Rian Gutierrez and Ashton Johnson on the 1A All-Region First Team. Juan Ayala, Jose Cohen and Cesar Acosta made the All-Region Second Team. Ethan Johnson was selected as the All-Region Offensive Player of the Year. Kyle Howard and Damian Quijada were honorable mentions.