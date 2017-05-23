Williams 911: week of May 24

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers responded to disturbance at Amtrak, female removed from train;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to unwanted guest at local hotel, subject left area;
• Officers and local fire department responded to fire alarm at local hotel;
• Officers responded to intoxicated female causing problems at local RV park, subject gone upon arrival;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers took report of unknown subject driving over closed area at Edison Avenue and Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took report of stolen license plates on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers investigated non injury accident at Love’s Travel Stop, unmanned 18 wheeler rolled off property and hit guard rail;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers arrested a male for numerous warrants on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took report of several cars damaged at local hotel;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Edison Avenue;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Route 66;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Rodeo Road;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Edison Avenue;
• Officers arrested male for possession of marijuana on Airport after traffic stop;
• Officers arrested a male for a felony warrant on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66 at local restaurant;
• Officers responded to welfare check on Sixth Street, subject found deceased, death investigation ongoing;
• Officers took suspicious activity report on Grey Hawk;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Second Street;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Second Street and Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Ninth Street, nothing in area;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Safeway;
• Officers responded to domestic in vehicle on Route 66, female arrested for disorderly conduct;
• Officers took report of credit card fraud on Route 66;
• Officers arrested a male for a city warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia on Grant Avenue;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Boyd Road, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers took report of lost property on Route 66;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Route 66;
• Officers responded to mule walking down Route 66, mule returned to owner;
• Officers investigated hit and run accident on Fifth Street;
• Officers took report of criminal damage to vehicle on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers responded to erratically acting male on Grand Canyon Boulevard, suspect facing disorderly charges;
• Officers took report of possible child abuse, turned over to detectives;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers responded to injured cat on First Street and Fulton Avenue;
• Officers responded to gas leak on Second Street;
• Officers responded to an alarm on First Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Kaibab Lake;
• Officers assisted with car show parade;
• Officers responded to speeders on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers took report of burglary at golf course;
• Officers took report of credit card fraud;
• Officers responded to animal cruelty on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Newton Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Morse;
• Officers took report of hit and run accident on Route 66;
• Officers took report of theft from vehicle at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to domestic on Slagel Street, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to fight on Edison Avenue, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers responded to suicide on Cataract Road;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers took bike theft report on Edison Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;
• Officers issued nine citations and gave out 39 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
