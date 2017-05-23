Historical Route 66 Car Show rumbles into Williams (photo gallery)

Photo by Loretta Yerian.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - More than 100 classic cars converged at Williams May 19 and 20 for the 2nd annual Historic Route 66 Car Show put on by American Legion Cordova Post 13.
Photo by Loretta Yerian.
