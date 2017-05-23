Fish stocked in northern Arizona lakes

Now is the time to get the tackle box ready, grab the fishing rods, and explore northern Arizona for some spring fishing.

Arizona Game and Fish (AZGFD) recently stocked fish in this region.

Kaibab Lake, north of Williams, recently received about 9,000 fish measuring up to 15 inches.

Catfish were also dropped into City Reservoir in Williams and Frances Short Pond in Flagstaff. Game and Fish said chunks of hot dogs make great catfish bait.

About 9,000 rainbow trout, or around 5,000 pounds, were recently stocked in Ashurst Lake. Individuals fishing in Ashurst were using small spinners such as rooster tails and small spoons.

Trout were also stocked in Lower Lake Mary during March and April measuring up to 15 inches long.

“We have so much water in northern Arizona this year, we are trying to get fish into as many lakes as we can,” said Chuck Benedict, a fish biologist with Game and Fish. “We want to encourage people to come up Memorial Day weekend, enjoy our great weather and fish. Typically Flagstaff and Williams are great for trout in the spring, and in reality, bass, pike, catfish, and crappie fishing are the best during the summer.”

What to know before you go

Licenses include trout and two-pole privileges (no separate stamps needed) and costs $37 for residents and $55 for nonresidents. The license is valid for one year from the day it is purchased.

Anyone 10 years and older needs a fishing license. Youth licenses are available. Some lakes have special restrictions or regulations: catch-and-release only, daily limits, or the type of bait allowed. More information on fishing regulations is available at www.azgfd.com/Fishing/Regulations. Game and Fish are asking individuals not transport live fish or bait and said illegal stocking is a big problem and impacts the department’s efforts to manage the state’s fisheries. In some cases, fish like northern pike and bass have been illegally stocked and have detrimental impacts to trout fishing and native fish populations.