Williams elementary sees red, white and blue at end of year performance

Students from a Williams Elementary-Middle School’s first grade class celebrate the end of year with a Betsy Ross performance at Parenteau Auditorium May 16.

Photo by Loretta Yerian.

By Loretta Yerian

  • Originally Published: May 22, 2017 12:38 p.m.

