Road to Whitehorse Lake under repairs starting May 21

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A contractor working for the Kaibab National Forest will begin a road maintenance project May 21 on Forest Road 110 on the Williams Ranger District in order to ensure the popular route continues to meet Forest Service road standards.

This work will include basic maintenance, replacement of gravel, and cleaning out of culverts. The section of FR 110 to receive this maintenance work begins at the intersection of County Road 73, also known as Perkinsville Road, and continues until just before the intersection with FR 109.

Forest Service road engineers expect the road maintenance work to continue for about four weeks and likely be complete by June 19. While the road will not be closed during the project, motorists can expect delays and should exercise caution while traveling through the area because of varying road conditions and the presence of heavy equipment.

FR 110 is used frequently by Kaibab National Forest visitors to access camping, hunting and other recreational opportunities. Forest visitors seeking a spot for dispersed camping are encouraged to consider other routes on the Williams Ranger District during the duration of the road maintenance work, given the likelihood of dust and noise near the project area.

Forest Service engineers regularly evaluate and monitor road conditions across the forest to determine priorities for work. FR 110 has been in need of maintenance for some time, and forest managers expect visitors to have an improved experience once the current project is complete.

More information is available from the Williams Ranger District office at (928) 635-5600.