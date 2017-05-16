Obituary: Karen Bennett

Karen Bennett, 70, of Williams, Arizona passed away peacefully in the comofrt of her own home Wednesday evening May 3.

She was born August 26, 1946 in Williams.

She is survived by her daughter Carmen Bennett of Williams, Aunt Susie Collins of Phoenix, Arizona, sisters Patty Davis and Arlene Craig of Kingman, Arizona, Susie Sprague of Phoenix, Arizona and numerous other family members, friends and loved ones. No services are planned at this time.