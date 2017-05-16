Letter: Car Show rumbling into Williams

To the editor:

In 1954, U.S. Route 66 was expanded in Williams Arizona with two lanes running east and two to the west creating the “Loop” and a classic automotive sensation was set in motion. It was soon possible to cruise endlessly from the Dairy Queen on one end of town to the A&W on the other end, seeing who was out and about and checking out what kind of ride they were showing off. Two generations later we are still crusin’ the two-mile Loop and we are inviting you to join in on Friday, May 19, to have some fun, show off your jalopy, classic car or truck and maybe win a trophy.

Plan to grab a $5 hamburger, chips and a Coke at the American Legion Burger Burn fund raiser, eyeball the other cruisers, check out the auto parts swap meet, take a cruise out south on Perkinsville road or take a selfie photo at the huge Route 66 sign all afternoon.

Stop in at any sponsors’ banner and register FREE for a chance to win one of the Best Cruiser trophies and then Cruise the Loop under the neon lights of the best historically preserved downtown on Route 66 for judging between 5 and 7 p.m.



This is just the warm up for the main event on Saturday, the second annual Williams Historical Route 66 Car Show. Following a very successful show last year we anticipate a show that will stretch for blocks from the middle of the Downtown Historic District east and west along Route 66. Eye popping antique vehicles, muscle cars, exotics, hot rods and classics of all kinds will show off from set up at 7 a.m. to trophy presentation at 3 p.m. An auto parts swap meet (automotive related only) will be setup next to the car show, so bring a pop up cover and your buddy with all the good stuff along with you.



Register for the Car Show at www.historicalroute66carshow.com.

Josie Bustillos, event coordinator

John Holst, Mike Cowan, Mike Bessler and Roger Ely