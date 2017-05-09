Williams 911: week of May 10

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers responded to a domestic on Third Street, male arrested for assault;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Safeway, verbal only parties separated’

• Officers arrested a female for a warrant on Route 66;

• Officers dealt with civil matter on Route 66;

• Officers responded to fire alarm at local hotel;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard and Franklin Avenue;

• Officers responded to transient sleeping in shed at Cuerton Park, subjects belongings removed subject not in area;

• Officers responded to transient camp in forest behind Park Way, female removed from area;

• Officers took report of theft from vehicle on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers assisted CCSO with looking for aggravated assault suspect on Golden Meadows;

• Officers conducted public assist on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers took criminal damage to vehicle report at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to domestic on Fifth Street, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at Buckskinner Park;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Cataract Road;

• Officers towed abandon vehicle on Locust Street;

• Officers responded to domestic on Third Street verbal only parties separated;

• Officers arrested a male for a valid city warrant on Locust Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Airport Road;

• Officers responded to transient camp on west side of city;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Torrey Pines;

• Officers took report of private property accident at local hotel;

• Officers responded to court order violation on Fulton Avenue, male arrested;

• Officers responded to fight on Quarter Horse Road, two males arrested for disorderly conduct;

• Officers took private property accident at Safeway;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male causing issues on Homestead, subject removed from area;

• Officers responded to domestic on Third Street and Route 66, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took threats report at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Torrey Pines;

• Officers responded to trespass on Grant Avenue, subject gone;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66

• Officers responded to Airport reference propane smell, turned over to Fire Department;

• Officers responded to open door at residence on Newton Street, daughter forgot to close door;

• Officers issued seven citations and gave out 24 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.