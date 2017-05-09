Specialty plates bring in $66 million

PHOENIX— What goes on the back of your vehicle, looks great and makes a lot of money for a worthy cause? A specialty license plate from the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.

Since fiscal year 2007, the total revenue generated from the sale of specialty license plates has reached $66 million. Those funds support causes including cancer awareness and research, child abuse prevention, environmental awareness, organ donation, university scholarships, veterans’ programs and quite a few more.

“The specialty plate program is a real point of pride for Arizona and is a tremendous success,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “To have raised $66 million since 2007 proves Arizonans are both generous and eager to support great causes. Even during the depth of the economic downturn a few years ago, these revenues went up and that trend is continuing today.”

In December 2016, three new plates were made available. The Grand Canyon University plate, which raises funds for academic scholarships, a historic preservation funds will be raised by the Historic Route 66 plate and the Special Olympics plate, which will support sports, health and leadership programs.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to have a Grand Canyon University-themed license plate,” said GCU Communications Director Bob Romantic. “It’s a way for people to not only show pride in the university but also support academic scholarships that make it possible for many students to attend college.”

A fourth plate, for the 100 Club/First Responders, will soon be available pending completion of the plate design. Those funds will go toward scholarships for family members of public safety officers and firefighters.

Specialty plates typically cost $25. Of that, $17 is committed to the benefiting organization. More information about specialty plates including how to order is available at ServiceArizona.com or azdot.gov/mvd.

The specialty plate program was established by state law in 1989.