Death Notice: Sandra Lee Clark

Sandra Lee Clark of Williams was born January 7, 1949, passed away May 4, 2017. There will be a potluck and Celebration of Life at the Sultana Theater on Saturday May 14, 2017 at 1 p.m. A full obituary will be printed in the Williams-Grand Canyon News May 17.
