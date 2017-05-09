Community calendar: week of May 10

Save-Meant to Rescue shoe drive begins

SAVE-Meant to Rescue will launch a shoe drive May 1 to June 12 to raise money for its animal rescue and adoption facility. Shoe donations will support Micro-Enterprises in developing nations and reduce what goes into landfills.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Save-MTR. Used or new shoe dropoff locations are: Safeway Food Stores, Old Trails TrueValue, Car Quest, National Bank of Arizona or donation boxes around Williams. More information is available at www.williamspetrescue.com.

Bingo May 11 and 26

The Williams VFW post is having Bingo May 11 and May 26 at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Walker Hall, 202 W Grant, corner of Grant and 2nd. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 5:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years of age to enter, food and drinks will be available for sale.

Registration open for Balls for Dogs golf tournament

Save-Meant-to-Rescue’s annual fundraising golf touranment is coming May 20. Registration is now open. The $75 fee includes lunch. More information is available from Robin Eckell at (928) 635-4726.

Historic photos of the Williams community needed

The Williams Library Historical Photo project needs your photos. The project collects historic photos and scans them into their collection for the public. Any photos from Williams’ past, especially businesses, are needed. More information is available from Andrea Dunn at (928) 635-2263.

W.A.A.G low cost spay and neuter

The W.A.A.G program provides transportation and pre/post surgery care for cats and dogs. More information is available from flyers located around town or bu calling W.A.A.G at (928) 635-2595.

Life After Loss Support meeting May 18

The Life After Loss Support Group will meet May 18 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church, 202 W. Grant Ave., Williams. The group is for individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one under any circumstances. More information for new attendees is available by calling (928) 779-1227 to register.

Historic Yellow House garden sale and home tour May 27

The Historic Yellow House garden sale and historic home tour takes place May 27 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Homemade cinnamon rolls will be available for purchase from 9 a.m. until they are gone as a fundraiser for the Williams Fire Department. The home tours take place at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon and is by donation only. The Yellow House is located on the corner of Grant Avenue and Sixth Street. More information is available at (601) 818-6559.

New location needed for Kiwanis coat drive

The Kiwanis coat drive distribution point is in need of a new location. Kiwanis will continue to collect coats, have them professionally cleaned and deliver them to you. Your organization would store and distribute the coats. This might make a great outreach/charitable project for some organization. More information is available from Kerry-Lynn Moede at jdmoede@aol.com.

Second Saturday Artwalk

Williams Second Saturday Artwalk season kicks off this month with our first ArtWalk May 13 from 6-9 p.m. along historic Route 66 in downtown Williams. The ArtWalk will stretch from Union 76 Auto Care at the west end of town to the new SignCarver.Com at the east end. This year’s ArtWalk dates are May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9 and October 14. The Gallery in Williams throws a great party, with free food, beverage and live music, and is a good starting point with maps to all ArtWalk locations available. More information is available from Williams Alliance for the Arts at (928) 351-7665.

AYSO Soccer registration open

Youth ages four to 18 are encouraged to sign up for the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) season that runs from June 11 - Sept. 3. Register at www.eAYSO.org.

WHS 1980-1989 reunion June 23-25

Any WHS Classmates from 1980-1989 are invited to attend the reunion. A meet and greet will take place June 23rd at the Grand Canyon Brewery from 6 p.m. — 10 p.m.. On June 24 there will be a family day and picnic from 11am-2pm at the Willliams Recreation Center. On June 25 there will be a breakfast at Grand Canyon Coffee and Cafe from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and an alumni party at the Sultana Theatre from 7 p.m. — 11 p.m. . RSVP by May 1. More information can be found by contacting Pimi P. Barrozo- Bennett at 928-853-7784.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Williams Fire Golf Tournament sponsors needed

The annual Williams Fire Department Golf fundraiser is coming June 3. Sponsors and registrants for the event are now being accepted. Contact Jeff Pettit at golf@williamsfireaz.com or (928)607-0869.

Free American flags available

The Williams Flag Project is offering free flag, poles and brackets by calling (888) 289-7092.

Feral cat neuter and return volunteers needed

Trap Neuter Return (TNR) has recently been notified that we have grant money for all feral cats in Williams. TNR is in need of volunteers to set traps and get them to the clinics in Flagstaff. More information for anyone willing to help is available from Robynn Eckel at (928) 635-4726.



Basic Archery clinic

On Aug. 12 Coconino County Parks and Rec will host a Basic Archery Clinic. The clinic takes place at Cureton Park, 601 N. Grand Canyon Blvd. Williams from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn the basics of bows and arrows using equipment specifically designed for the beginning archer. No previous archery experience necessary. All archery equipment is provided. The cost is $34 for adults and $20 for youth ages eight and older. Participants must bring a lunch. Water bottle and sunscreen are recommended. More information or to register visit coconino.az.gov/RecPrograms.

Salvation Army Assistance

The Salvation Army provides rent and utility assistance to residents of Williams, Valle, Ash Fork and Seligman. Those needing housing assistance or utilities help can call for an appointment with Patricia Helgeson at (928) 221-3577.

Kiwanis Club seeking vendors

The Kiwanis Club’s Gateway to the Grand Canyon Arts and Craft Fair is seeking vendors. This event is a major fundraising effort by the Kiwanis in order to sponsor activities for the youth of Williams. More information is available from Judith at (928) 635-9028 or Harry at (928) 635-1441.

CodeRED alerts

CodeRED is a free emergency notification service provided to all residents within Williams and Coconino County. Recipients are notified of emergencies and general notifications through phone calls, texts messages, emails and social media. More information and to enroll is available at www.williamsaz.gov under CodeRED.

SAVE-MTR teams up with Amazon Smile to help animals in need

Amazon Smile is a simple and automatic way for people to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost to the person. Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to SAVE-MTR if you go to Amazon Smile and follow directions on how to create the account. When asked to choose your charity type, type in SAVE-MTR and you will automatically be directed to the site.

Quit Smoking

Coconino County Health Department has a support group to help those who want to stop smoking. The group meets one hour each week for six weeks. Discounts and and free supplies are available for attendees. A special group for 18-24 year-olds also meets. More information is available at (928) 679-7266.

Pregnant women and new parent support

North Country Healthcare is offering a Health Start Program for pregnant women and new mothers. A community helath worker works with families to provide development education and information about AHCCCS, WIC and other services. The worker provides emotional/physical support for a new mother. More information can be found at 1(800)508-0292.

Child care providers needed

The Children in My Home program recruits, trains and offers financial assistance for individuals to start a child care business in their home and complete state certification. The program is supported by the United Way and Association for Supportive child Care. More information can be found at (928)714-1716.

Big Brothers Big Sisters in Williams needs adults

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff is once again matching student “littles” with adult “bigs” in Williams. The group meets every Thursday at Williams Elementary-Middle School from 3:45-5:45 p.m. Students are waiting to be matched with an adult. More information is available from Laurel Clohessy at laurel@bbbsf.com or (928) 774-0649 ext 212.

SAVE-Meant to Rescue monthly meetings first Wednesday of every month

SAVE-Meant to Rescue monthly meetings take place the first Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at Walker Hall, located next to St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Ave., Williams. All are welcome.

More information is available by calling (928) 635-4726 or at www.williampetrescue.com.

Cancer support group

A new cancer support group will start meeting on the first Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Williams Health Care Center, 301 S. Seventh St. The group is open to cancer survivors, the newly diagnosed, those in treatment, caregivers or anyone who would like to encourage people dealing with any form of the disease. More information is available from Dianne Pender at (928) 607-0471 or dpender@tabletoptelephone.com.

VFW Ladies Auxiliary accepting new members

The Matthew James Broehm Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12128 in Williams is seeking new members for the Ladies Auxiliary. Current members of another post are welcome to transfer. New members must have served in a foreign war or qualify through eligible family members. The post meets every second Thursday of the month at 117 W. Route 66, Suite 190 in Williams. More information is available from Rose Yaw at (928) 635-4775.