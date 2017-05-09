Clean and beautiful: Williams picks up

Jump to content
Photo by Wendy Howell.
Williams High School student Arianna Foley picks up litter.
By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Several community members braved the high winds to participate in the annual clean up day in Williams.
Photo by Wendy Howell
Linda Check and Rhonda Kinsey put trash in bags in a field near Interstate 40
American Legion members Horacio Ortiz and Pete Castro serve up hamburgers and hot dogs during the annual Clean and Beautiful May 6.
Williams High School student Robert McCluskey sets bags out to be picked up during the Williams Clean and Beautiful event.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Contents of this site are © Copyright 2017 Williams-Grand Canyon News and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.