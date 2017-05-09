Clean and beautiful: Williams picks up

Williams High School student Arianna Foley picks up litter.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: May 9, 2017 4:21 p.m.

    • Several community members braved the high winds to participate in the annual clean up day in Williams.

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Linda Check and Rhonda Kinsey put trash in bags in a field near Interstate 40

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    American Legion members Horacio Ortiz and Pete Castro serve up hamburgers and hot dogs during the annual Clean and Beautiful May 6.

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Williams High School student Robert McCluskey sets bags out to be picked up during the Williams Clean and Beautiful event.

