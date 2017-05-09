Beauty at no cost

Students pose after getting haircuts at Amanda's Beauty Box.

Students pose after getting haircuts at Amanda's Beauty Box.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: May 9, 2017 4:38 p.m.

    • photo

    Submitted photo

    Students wait for haircuts at Amanda's Beauty Box May 1.

    photo

    Submitted photo

    Cassandra Harris cuts a students hair.

    Select students from Williams Elementary-Middle School were treated to free haricuts at Amanda’s Beauty Box May 1.

    photo

    Submitted photo

    Amanda Orozco cuts a students hair.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.